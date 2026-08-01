I am pleased to announce that this Sunday’s RTF lecture will be delivered by Dr. Heather Lynn who will tackle the topic of ‘Ancient Aliens’ from the walking psyop that is Zacharia Sichin to Erich von Daniken and beyond.

Dr. Lynn will showcase evidence that the popular mythos of ‘Annunaki overlords’ that created and enslaved early humanity has less to do with alien gods and much more to do with sociopathic oligarchical families and high priests who wished their slaves to be docile and obedient.

Speaker bio: Heather Lynn is an author, historian, and renegade archaeologist tracing the hidden architecture beneath the modern world. An adjunct professor of humanities and a frequent guest on History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, she produces The H-Files, a popular deep dive series on Substack, and is the host of The Midnight Academy podcast. The author of several books, including Evil Archaeology, The Anunnaki Connection, and The Anunnaki Revelation, she lives in northeast Ohio. Her newest book Codex Machina: How AI Is Decoding Ancient Civilizations, Technologies, and Lost Languages in Our Search for Meaning is available for pre-order on Amazon here

Click the zoom link below to access the live lecture on Sunday August 2 at 2pm Eastern Time: