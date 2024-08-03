As the world careens into a storm of epoch-shifting proportions, it is incumbant on citizens and leaders to keep their heads on their shoulders and move with the greatest poise and understanding of those historical dynamics shaping our world. And so, it is my greatest pleasure to host the historian and author Nancy Spannaus (author of Hamilton vs Wall Street and Defeating Slavery) during this Sunday’s RTF weekly lecture.

The real nature of the American Revolution has always been controversial, and today is no exception. Was it, as Abraham Lincoln said, a nation dedicated to the principle that "all men are created equal" and dedicated to using the power of government to achieve that goal? Or was it a complex power struggle, which enshrined the libertarian principle that rejects the idea of the general welfare, and pits the individual against the any exercise of power?

In her talk today on Sunday Aug. 4 at 2pm Eastern Time, Nancy will introduce this topic with a discussion of the Declaration of Independence, and then delve into a historical review of the "Causes of the American Revolution," and an analysis of "How Revolutionary was the American Revolution." For reference, much of the material in her talks have been introduced in her 2023 book, Defeating Slavery: Hamilton's American System Showed the Way, available from Amazon in ebook and soft cover.