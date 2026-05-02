Recently, RTF member Magdalena Therrien delivered a fantastic presentation titled King Edward VII: Conniver Extraordinaire where she exposed the British imperial grand strategy to induce the world to light itself on fire in the form of the first world war. If you missed that class you can view it in full here:

This second lecture in Magdalena’s series deals with how the Ottoman Empire - the "Sick Man of Europe" - was made sick and details how the vultures of Europe picked the bones of emaciated Turkey. From the Italo-Turkish War to the Paris "Peace" Treaty - learn about the greedy machinations of the imperial faction of Europe.