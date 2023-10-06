How and why did Marxism change after World War II? What is the relationship between the characteristics of the New Left/Frankfurt School and the agenda of the Anglo-American empire of finance capital?

Speaker bio: Bruce Lerro is a full-time adjunct college teacher for the last thirty years in the Bay Area of California, specializing in macro-psychology. I am a communist psychologist following the work of Lev Vygotsky, Alexander Lura and AN Leontiev. Their field is called socio-historical psychology. Bruce’s most recent book is Forging Promethean Psychology. Bruce Lerro is a psychological counselor and is a representational pen-and-ink artist.

