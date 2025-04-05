This Sunday April 6 RTF lecture will take place at NOON Eastern Time and will be delivered by Magdalena Therrien on the topic of ‘From the Monroe Doctrine to American Imperialism’.

How did the Monroe Doctrine of 1823 get perverted into the Corollary of Theodore Roosevelt?

Did the myth of Teutons/Anglo-Saxonism play a role?

What is Anglo-Saxonism?

What are the influences that turned a nation committed to nation-building into an imperial power?

And who/what was Theodore Roosevelt?

In a few weeks, Magdalena will deliver another class dealing with the specific examples of Hawaii, Cuba and the Philippines.

