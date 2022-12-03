When observing the many "double binds" and "illusions of choice" that characterize our modern Narrative Matrix, often leading people to box their identities within the narrow confines of Left vs. Right, “vaxxed” and “unvaxxed,” Capitalism and Communism, or any number of binds churned out by mainstream media, one can’t help but feel as though much of what we see and hear is a “game” not unlike the ones studied by Dr. R.D. Laing, Gregory Bateson, and others down in Palo Alto, California.

This Sunday, we'll explore the both captivating and shocking relationship between the manipulation of “group dynamics” pioneered by the Tavistock Clinic, R.D. Laing’s research into schizophrenia, and its strange relationship to the many “games” studied by the Rand Corporation.

Having descended into the psychological sphere of Laing’s “underworld” and its many games, we’ll set our sights on the higher spheres, aided by the likes of Dante, Dr. Kubie, and other proponents of true transcendence across the ages.

Join us for an extended dialogue based on David Gosselin’s latest piece, “Breaking the Binds: Curing Western Schizophrenia.” (and click here to listen to David’s last RTF lecture From Trance to Transcendence)

Click below to access the live presentation on Sunday Dec. 4 at 4pm Eastern Time: