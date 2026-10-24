The Fields & Energy Project challenges conventional wave-particle duality by distinguishing between spatially extended electromagnetic fields and energy transferred in discrete quanta. Fields guide energy.



Drawing on electromagnetic theory, antenna engineering, and atomic emission and absorption, this talk explores how that distinction clarifies radiation reaction, wave-particle duality, and the relationship between classical and quantum physics. It also examines the historical and philosophical developments that shaped modern interpretations, arguing for a simpler, more coherent understanding of electromagnetism grounded in physical principles and engineering practice.



To learn more, follow Hans Schantz, PhD at his Substack (and get a copy of his new book Fields and Energy here)

Click on the zoom link below to access the live lecture on Sunday October 25 at 11am PST/2pm Eastern Time/9pm Moscow time: