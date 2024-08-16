Join us on August 18 at 2pm ET for this short class as we dive into the history of Art featuring guest speaker Nicholas Jones (RTF Advisor and President of Artists Alliance for Africa).



Using the figures who have fought for the souls of our world, we present a dramatic history of the events that have sculpted our world today. The battle for the soul is a battle of culture, the very fertiliser that brings forth creativity from its people. It's a battle of ideas, a battle for the definition of the soul as to what can transform us from physical beings, into immortal souls. With a focus on Ballet and Music, let's unravel the figures who sought to uphold or destroy the Golden Renaissance!

Access the live presentation by clicking the link below: