RTF lecture invitation: High Speed Railways and Hieroglyphics (yes they are connected)
This Sunday April 28, at 2pm eastern time, the Rising Tide Foundation weekly lecture will feature Africa Agenda editor-in-chief PD Lawton who will present on ‘High Speed Railways and Hieroglyphics’ (yes they are connected). Anticipate a review of some incredibly important deep history and a look to some extremely positive pathways to a new renaissance for Africa during this upcoming presentation.
