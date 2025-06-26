I’m happy to announce this coming Sunday June 29 at 2pm Eastern Time, historian, lecturer Colin Lowry will present a lecture to the Rising Tide Foundation titled: “How did Anti-Slavery and the Struggle Against the British East India Company Lead to the First Continental Congress in 1774? Ben Franklin's International Role”

Colin Lowry will continue his father’s breakthrough historical discoveries (outlined in How the Nation Was Won vol 1) and will focus on the strategic genius of Benjamin Franklin and a powerful network of republican conspirators stretching across the New World, England, France and beyond which made the Continental Congress of 1774 a reality.

Click below to access the live presentation on Sunday June 29 at 2pm ET on Zoom: