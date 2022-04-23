On Sunday April 24 at 2pm EST, The Rising Tide Foundation will be hosting Martin Sieff who will be speaking on the topic of ‘How the British Created and Destroyed George Orwell”

Bio: Martin Sieff is Adjunct Professor of Transnational Threats at Bay Atlantic University and a senior fellow of the Global Policy Institute and the American University in Moscow. He is the author of seven books including “Cycles of Change: the patterns of US politics from Thomas Jefferson to Barack Obama‘ – and “Gathering Storm: The Three Great Eras of US History and Coming Crisis that Will Lead to the Fourth”. His previous RTF lecture can be viewed here.

This event is for all paid subscribers who can access the live lecture by clicking the zoom link below: