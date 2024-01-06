This Sunday January 7 at 2pm eastern time, the Rising Tide Foundation will launch the first Sunday lecture of the new year with a presentation by Martin Sieff who will share his research into the figure of Roger Casement. I asked Martin to write a short description of his lecture which follows below:

“Roger Casement was the greatest human rights activist in history. His reports single-handedly ended two monstrous genocides - one that had killed 10 million people. He pioneered the use of mass media to expose crimes against humanity. A renowned British imperial diplomat who became an Irish Revolutionary. Betrayed by Irish Republicans and hanged by the British on a false charge then falsely slandered as a child molester. He became Ireland's greatest hero.”

Click on the link below to access the live event: