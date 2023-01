This Sunday January 8 at 2pm, I am proud to announce that my good friend Bruce de Torres (author of God, School, JFK and 911: The Lies that are killing us and the Truth that sets us Free) will be delivering a Rising Tide Foundation presentation titled ‘JFK: What he did, How and Why we Must’.

