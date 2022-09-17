On Sunday September 18, 2022 at 2pm ET, my good friend and legendary historian Anton Chaitkin will present a lecture titled Lincoln vs. the Money Power, centering on the February 1862 Legal Tender Act; plus an exploration of the Lincoln administration’s agricultural strategy as it relates to the Western frontier, and to world development today.

Volume 1 of Anton’s new book series "Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress” can be purchased here.

Click on the zoom link below to access the presentation live on Sunday: