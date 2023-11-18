RTF Lecture Invitation (Nov 19 at 7pm): John F Kennedy's Fight to Stop WW3 and America's Tragic Slide into Empire
This Sunday Nov 19 at 7pm Eastern Time, Rising Tide Foundation President Cynthia Chung will deliver a presentation honoring the life’s mission, and combat against imperialism, and the threat of WW3 led by America’s martyred president John F Kennedy who’s life was cut short in Dallas Texas on November 22, 1963.
