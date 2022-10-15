Skeptics of an all-powerful federal government gave their support to the Constitution and ensured its adoption only after a Bill of Rights consisting of ten amendments was added to it. The very first of these amendments guarantees freedom of religion, speech, the press, assembly, and petitioning the government for redress. These First Amendment freedoms are sweeping and absolute, and quite unlike anything either before or since.

This presentation explores the philosophy and rationale behind the First Amendment and its subsequent interpretation and application by U.S. courts, and how it has affected everything from libel suits to copyright and beyond -- as well as persistent threats to its continued vitality over the years.

This lecture will be the 2nd of a two part series. Part one can be accessed here:

Speaker Bio: Adam Sedia is a practicing attorney (licensed in Indiana and Illinois, as well as federal courts), with experience in both litigation and business and municipal practice. This lecture gives an analysis from the perspective of a practitioner who works directly with the American court system.

