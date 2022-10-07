The United States' legal system grew directly out of English common law, yet also introduced something new and revolutionary which had never before been seen in world history.

The first part of this presentation analyzes the evolution of American jurisprudence from English common law, through the Articles of Confederation, to the present Constitutional order and developments under it. Special emphasis is on federalism, the court system, and Constitutional jurisprudence.

The second part provides a brief exposition of Plato's Laws, his final and longest dialogue, unjustly overshadowed by his less pragmatic Republic, along with an analysis of how the United States' Constitutional order follows (and at times falls short of) the ideals of harmonized order expounded by Plato.

Speaker Bio: Adam Sedia is a practicing attorney (licensed in Indiana and Illinois, as well as federal courts), with experience in both litigation and business and municipal practice. This lecture gives an analysis from the perspective of a practitioner who works directly with the American court system.

