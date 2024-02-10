Recently, I asked RTF advisor Dr. Quan Le to shed light on the struggle to create a culture of truly sovereign citizens stretching back from ancient times to our current age with a focus on both Plato and the Confucian traditions (which must be understood, as Quan explains, to involve a process that actually stretches farther before and after the lives of both Plato and his Chinese spiritual brother.)

As both Plato and Confucius clearly understood, the cyclical corruption of society plaguing humanity (vacillating between mob rule, to tyranny, decadence, war and collapse would prevent humanity’s maturation under endless tragedy and oligarchism. It was understood that this trap would be un-resolvable UNTIL a culture of true excellence (both moral, spiritual and intellectual) could be normalized- which of course requires an understanding- and thus practice- of the meaning of true education.

This long-awaited breakthrough has come close to manifesting at some periods in time and has fallen apart at other times, but the subtle, ongoing striving towards this objective has been felt through all movements against empire and for the emancipation of humanity. This means, as Quan outlines in his series, the creation of educational systems that bring about the best attributes of humanity creating the most sovereign, and thus best citizens independent of caste, class or breeding (aka: “aristocrats”- in the best and truest sense of the word).

Quan was kind enough to submit his brilliant considerations in the form of a 13 part series (published on the Rising Tide Foundation in three installments accessible below) as well as a live lecture/dialogue which will be held on Sunday February 11 at 2pm Eastern Time.

Click the links below to access the essays and the zoom link at the very bottom:

OF MINDS & MEN: On Universal History and the Creation of Aristocratic Men (Part I-II)

OF MINDS & MEN: On Universal History and the Creation of Aristocratic Men (Part III-VII)

OF MINDS & MEN: ON UNIVERSAL HISTORY & THE CREATION OF ARISTOCRATIC MEN (Part VIII-XIII)

Click here to access the live Zoom lecture at 2pm ET on Feb. 11: