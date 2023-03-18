With the bold flourish of a quill, four million desperate souls became “freed men” on Jan. 1, 1863. Were they really free, or did the battle for their independence and economic survival just begin? What can we today learn about the attempts to overthrow the imperial policies of Great Britain and their supporters in North America after the Civil War? And - are the lessons from then applicable to today?

This week’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture, delivered by Magdalena Therrien will tackle these questions and much more. Click on the Zoom link below to join the live event on Sunday March 19 at 2pm Eastern Time