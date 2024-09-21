While it’s become popular to lament the loss of some bygone “golden age,” we believe such thinking is not only unfounded, but may even blind us to a golden age in our midst.

One can find in the laments of Renaissance minds like Petrarch, the criticism of tragedians like Friedrich Schiller, and the disappointments of elder statesmen like Solon and Seneca similar dissatisfactions to what many decry today. From critics bemoaning the fickleness of public opinion to the masses’ insatiable appetite for novelty, students of history and lovers of wisdom will recognize similar discontents expressed in any past “golden age.”

Join the Rising Tide Foundation on Sunday September 22 at 2pm ET where guest speaker David Gosselin will lead in an exploration of the true nature of golden ages across history, through the eyes of their greatest minds, and reflect on what it all means for us today.

David Gosselin is the editor-in-chief of The New Lyre and writes on Age of the Muses on Substack

Log onto the live event on Sunday Sept 22 at 2pm ET using this link: