This Sunday February 12 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation is proud to host a lecture by Dr Valeria Nollan who will shed light onto the mind, soul and creative process of the great Russian pianist Sergey Rachmaninoff. Dr Nollan will unveil the story of her decades of research into Rachmaninoff that culminated her 2022 book “Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cross Rhythms of the Soul”.

Speaker Bio: Dr. Nollan is professor emerita of Russian studies at Rhodes College. She was born in Hamburg, West Germany. Her books and articles on Russian literature, religion, and nationalism have established her as an authority on topics relating to modern Russia. Between 1985-present she has made twenty-six extended research trips to Europe, the Soviet Union, and Russia. She has given lectures and poetry readings at major institutions of higher learning in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia; Havana, Cuba; Rome, Italy; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and London, UK, among other cities. Her first poetry book In Search of Rachmaninoff was published by the Rachmaninoff Society in Amsterdam in 2004. Her second poetry collection Holocaust of the Noble Beasts was published by Goldfish Press in 2020 and in November 2022, her new book Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cross Rhythms of the Soul was published by Lexington Books of Rowman & Littlefield

Click on the zoom link below to join the live lecture: