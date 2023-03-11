Many of Shakespeare’s comedies present a similar theme. Each begins in a sort of chaos and ends in marriage, which restores the proper order. In contrast, his tragedies have societies that are plagued with chaos and are never reordered with the correct priorities. By investigating some of Shakespeare's most famous comedies, we will discuss what is the foundation of a well-ordered society.

Click below to access the live Rising Tide Foundation lecture by Declan Hayes on Sunday March 12 at 2pm Eastern Time: