This presentation is about the most powerful tool to achieve the final goal of Universal History, which is everlasting Peace & Prosperity for all. For this, we need to match, in the diverse human societies on Earth, the epistemological stature of a given person with his social status. We need to guarantee that our cultural leaders and our political leaders are true aristocrats, people possessed by Beauty, possessed by Goodness and keeping their journey to Truth. True aristocrats are not members of a closed oligarchy as in the nobility socially transmitted just because someone was born into a given family. And that is precisely the role of the Timeless Education also called the Classical Education, bringing forth the Timeless & Universal Forms of Beauty, Goodness & Truth. Needless to say that this Timeless Education is offered to all.



We are born with the 4 Spiritual Seeds simply because we are humans. When truly nurtured, they manifest as the 4 Cardinal Virtues, the 4 Cardinal Virtues represent the active mode of Truth, Goodness, Beauty.



Each great civilization created at least one major school having transmitted that Timeless Education having influenced its historical development. I would like to discuss the impact of the Confucian Classical Education on the Chinese civilization.



The 6 major concepts Dr. Quan Le will use are :



1-The Golden Triangle on the axio-epistemo-political dimensions with The Golden Circle at its center having Beauty, Goodness, Truth inside and just outside the Circle the 4 Cardinal Virtues.



2-The Silver Triangle for the 3 inter-connected interpretations of the philosophico-historical Chinese Classical book called Spring & Autumn. I will expand on the subject with a political debate on policies at the Han Imperial Court in 81 BCE having a long lasting legacy.



3- The Golden Square for the 4 Seeds and the 4 Cardinal Virtues.



4- Silver Square dealing with the 4 groups of texts having inspired the governance of the 4 centuries long Han dynasty Empire : the 5 Classics ( the Spring & Autumn is one of them), the 4 Confucian Books, the Huang-Lao School, the Legalist texts.



5- The Golden Pentagon will recapitulate the 6 epistemological stages as understood by Plato & Confucius.



6- The Silver Pentagon will be used as a reminder of 6 illustrious Chinese philosophers and statesmen from the XI century.

