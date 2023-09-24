This Sunday September 24, at 2pm Eastern Time, join the Rising Tide Foundation’s weekly lecture featuring American System Now President Nancy Spannaus, who will refute the popular narrative that the USA was a nation built upon exploitation, hypocrisy, slavery and empire.

Nancy will unpack the principled battles that occured before, during and after the American revolution over the issue of the idea of freedom for all citizens regardless of skin color. Nancy Spannaus is the author of Hamilton vs Wall Street, and her previous lectures to the Rising Tide Foundation can be viewed here and here.

Click the zoom link below to access the live event: