This Sunday April 14 at 2pm Eastern Time, Andrew Laverdiere will be delivering the Rising Tide Foundation lecture on the topic of ‘The Human Flood: The Legacy of United Fruit’. I asked Andrew to write a brief description of his lecture which follows below:

With our borders being inundated with a flood of human wreckage and the insipid sloganeering of race baiting political hacks used by the discredited parties breaking under the strain, now is the time to look back to the policy axioms that have created a humanitarian crisis not seen since the breakup of the Indian Subcontinent by the British Empire in 1947. For almost a century, a US company dominated Central America and the Caribbean with a brutality not seen since King Leopolds reign over the Congo. The Old Testament states that "The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, … Ezekiel 18:19-23, but in this case, the sins of the great grandfather, grandfather, and father have come to pay a visit, just like the mountain has come to Mohammed.

