This Sunday August 25 at 2pm Eastern Time, I am proud to announce that Fox Green (film maker and editor-in-chief of Space Commune) will be delivering the Rising Tide Foundation Lecture ‘Thomas Cole’s Warning to the American People’. This lecture will be a powerful introduction to the lost Promethean artistic tradition led by the Hudson River School of painting which represents a remedy for the Gaia cult that has driven the western world insane over the course of the past century.

