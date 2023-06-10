Throughout the darkest days of the American war of indepedence, there was little reason to believe that a band of farmers on the outskirts of the known world stood a chance in a fight against the most evil, global, virulent empire the world had yet known. Were it not for the electric words and profound thoughts of Thomas Paine (revolutionary author of Common Sense and The Crisis Letters), then there is little reason to believe that the population would have developed either the intellectual or spiritual fortitude to carry out the battle to victory.

Times of great crisis require a rediscovery of the greatest ideas that inspired civilization to achieve miracles and it is with this intention that the Rising Tide Foundation is proud to host a lecture this Sunday June 11 at 2pm Eastern Time called ‘Thomas Paine’s Lessons for Times that Try Mens’ Souls’ delivered by Sam Labrier.

