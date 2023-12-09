This Sunday Dec. 10 at 2pm Eastern Time, Tish Conlin (nutritionist, author and political activist) will deliver a Rising Tide Foundation lecture on the topic of her research, insights and experience outlined in her two books ‘The ABCs of Food’ and ‘The Thrive Protocol’.

The previous RTF lecture ‘From Particles to Waves: A Revolution in Health Science’ can be viewed here.

Tish’s bio is below followed by a link to the live RTF lecture (for paid subscribers)…

PATRICIA (TISH) CONLIN is a Small Business Owner, Registered Holistic Nutritionist, Black Belt Martial Artist, Certified Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Holistic Energy and Detox Coach. She published her first book — ABCs of Food: Boost Your Energy, Confidence and Success with the Power of Nutrition — in 2015. This year she launched her latest book called “The THRIVE Protocol-6 Steps to overcome Fear and Create a Life you Love”. She is an international speaker on health, resilience and success and President of international talent solutions firm Global Consulting Group that helps companies build thriving teams with soft skills mastery programs (www.tishconlin.com). Conlin is a mother and active member of her community. In addition to her business, she runs a local holistic health practice and teaches others about how to become more self-reliant and resilient with her Thrive Workshops. She ran in the 2021 Federal Election for PPC to help end the medical overreach and will be running again in the Fall bi-election for Durham. She is an avid outdoor runner, biker, skier and swimmer and loves spending time at her cottage or in her garden.

