This Sunday morning at 10am Eastern Time, I will have the pleasure of moderating the weekly RTF lecture which will be delivered by Professor James Maxlow, an expert in expansion plate tectonics which in my humble opinion is an absolutely revolutionary new paradigm of planetary science.

Due to the fact that James is based in Australia, this week’s lecture will be Sunday, May 7 at 10AM in the morning. We will return to the usual 2pm time slot the following week.



Bio: James Maxlow is a retired professional geologist who has worked as a mining and exploration geologist throughout much of Australia. He has written and lectured extensively on this topic and much of his research can be found on www.jamesmaxlow.com

Click below to access the live lecture