What logic underlies today's Great Reset agenda and why is it doomed to fail? In this week’s Rising Tide Foundation presentation (Sunday April 23 at 2pm Eastern Time), Cynthia Chung will explore the systemic fallacies underlying the technocratic system of government outlined in HG Wells' infamous 1939 «The World Brain» and its modern expression in Davos' celebrity priest Yuval Noah Harari's philosophy. What evidence of soul, purpose, design and truth do these misanthropes reject and why will this denial of reality ultimately prove their undoing?

