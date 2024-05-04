RTF lecture invitation: Why Rules-Based International Order Has Failed and Will Always Fail:The Case of Africa (May 5 at 2pm ET)
This Sunday, Africa Expert Lawrence Freeman will grace the Rising Tide Foundation with a geopolitical-historical presentation on the breakdown of the rules based international order in Africa and the rise of a new potential for a Pan-African renaissance.
Lawrence Freeman has been involved in Africa for 35 years. You can read all of his articles and interviews at: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com
Click the link below to watch the live presentation at 2pm Eastern Time on Zoom: