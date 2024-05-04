This Sunday, Africa Expert Lawrence Freeman will grace the Rising Tide Foundation with a geopolitical-historical presentation on the breakdown of the rules based international order in Africa and the rise of a new potential for a Pan-African renaissance.

Lawrence Freeman has been involved in Africa for 35 years. You can read all of his articles and interviews at: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com

