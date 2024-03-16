RTF lecture with Anton Chaitkin Sunday March 17 at 2pm ET: Why the Present Discussion of the Border Crisis is a Suicidal Trap and How to Get out of it
This Sunday, March 17 2024 at 2pm Eastern Time, Anton Chaitkin will showcase the historical backdrop to the border crisis, with a look towards oligarchical manipulations to break up the USA from within going back to the mid-19th century efforts to launch the civil war and create a confederate slave empire under the Knights of the Golden Circle.
Click on the link below to access the live event: