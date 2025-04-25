Over the past few weeks, the Rising Tide Foundation has had the pleasure of hosting a series of groundbreaking classes showcasing the ugly truth of the real British Empire, as you’ve never seen it, and how fifth columnists infiltrated and transformed the USA since the earliest days of the US revolution- from an authentic republic into an empire over the course of 200 years.

Among these lectures was a presentation five weeks ago by Martin Sieff on Lord Palmerston: The Man Who Raped the World followed by a two part series by Magdalena Therrien on Teddy Roosevelt’s imperial perversion of US nationalism.

This neglected part of our history has resulted in fatal ignorance among most citizens regarding solving many of the crises shaping our modern world.

So join us this Sunday April 27 at 2pm ET, where we will continue this theme with another lecture by Martin Sieff titled ‘The Golden Gate to Nowhere- America’s Asiatic Delusion 1895-2025’

Click below to access the live zoom link: