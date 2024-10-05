This Sunday October 6, 2024, Dr. Quan Le will deliver the RTF lecture on the topic of ‘The Sublime and Dwelling on Infinite Awareness in Daily Life. I asked him to provide a short synopsis, and he said:

“This will be a discussion on one of the Confucian Four Books, all four devoted to the epistemological growth of noble souls. I will also discuss the 中 庸/Zhong Yong (Centering on Infinite Awareness In Ordinary Life) plus a rapprochement with Friedrich Schiller's idea of the Sublime expressing the same core existential reality of the everlasting dance between our human finite dimension and our human infinite being.”

Click on the zoom link below to access the live presentation and discussion on Sunday Oct. 6 at 2pm ET: