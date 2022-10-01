Amidst our turbulent times as nations representing western civilization demonstrate a level of insanity and criminal incompetence unseen in human history, it is important to review past examples with a critical eye. Did nations like Canada, the USA, Europe or Australia achieve their levels of technological progress over the past century by following modern standards of “rules-based” technocratic behavior, or was there a much higher degree of morality, courage and wisdom active among the political class and citizens more broadly when our societies were still growing and improving?

Sadly, much of this history has been carefully scrubbed by agencies that do not wish us to know our better past, for if we did then the threat of reviving those traditions would also be very real.

It is for this reason that the Rising Tide Foundation has sponsored several months’ worth of historical presentations to shed light on the good, the bad and the ugly truths of history and this coming Sunday will be no exception. We will be hosting independent media consultant, historian and TNT Radio regular expert Jeremy Beck who will tackle the topic of ‘Australia’s great historical Promethean leaders’.

Click on the zoom link below to join the lecture live on Sunday September 2nd at 4pm Eastern Time (7am Melbourne Time)