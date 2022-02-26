World history is moving through a period of turbulence and it is easy to get lost in the chaotic narratives, sound bytes, and other noise blasting into our lives with every passing minute.

However beyond the chaotic pace of daily events, it is important to hold in mind those universal constants and historic forces which infuse meaning and value into all particular “events” unfolding on today’s historic stage. Among the most important of those constants remains humanity’s fundamental need to actualize our innate powers of creative reason both within ourselves and those societies of which we are parts.

The battle between opposing operating systems shaped by closed/win-lose vs open/win-win principles of organization has an often overlooked cultural component which will be the topic of this weekend’s RTF lecture.

It is with this view of cultural warfare in mind, that this Sunday February 27 at 2pm EST, the Rising Tide Foundation will host a lecture entitled: "Schiller vs the Congress for Cultural Freedom" as part of the symposium "Storytelling, Myth Making and Universal History". The presentation will be delivered by writer, teacher and activist Irene Eckert (editor-in-chief of Arbeitskreis for Peace Policy and Nuclear Free Europe).

Click on the link below at least a few minutes before the lecture begins to attend live: