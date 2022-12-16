“The mind is its own place and, in itself can make a heaven of hell or a hell of heaven.”

-John Milton, Paradise Lost

It has long been understood that the minds of the people is the principled battleground for controlling (or liberating) humanity from the influences of ignorance, fear and delusion.

During the past two years, many citizens have found themselves waking up to a very different “reality” than the long dream once popularly believed to be our world. While this emergence from a living dream has created beautiful potentials for creative solutions to extinguishing fires long ignored, there is still broad confusion about the mental landscape shaping our world.

In this Sunday’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Cynthia Chung will shed light on some extremely important aspects to this domain of cultural warfare and psychology with a class entitled ‘Gaslighting: The Psychology of Shaping Another’s Reality or How Mass Perception is Manufactured’ at 2pm Eastern Time.

