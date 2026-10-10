Over the past few months, I have been immensely impressed with the mind of Andrew (host of the 6G Agenda Podcast) who has demonstrated a rare balance of intellectual rigor, humility, and discernment that really stands out amidst a vast array of voices within the thing called ‘the alternative research universe’.

His original research into the structures of power, ideological control systems, occultism and Natural Law are a breath of fresh air, and so I was extremely happy that he agreed to deliver this coming Sunday’s presentation to the Rising Tide Foundation on the topic of ‘The Digital Temple’ in all of its ugly aspects.

After Andrew’s main presentation, an interactive Q and A session will follow, so bring your thinking cap and hop onto this Sunday Zoom lecture at 2pm Eastern Time using the zoom link below: