RT's CrossTalk: Ukraine Falling (Pye Ian, Anthony Webber & Matt Ehret)
In this week's edition of RT's Cross Talk with Peter Lavelle, I was invited to join with geopolitical analysts Pye Ian, and Anthony Webber to discuss the reality behind the situation in Ukraine, Green agenda and broader self-mutilating governing ideology of western elites more generally.
Click on the links below to watch or listen on Bitchute, Rumble, Youtube and Soundcloud:
Or listen on Bitchute here, Youtube here and Soundcloud here:
T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
thank you for the RT programme which is so hard to get nowadays. As usual it was an excellent analysis of the current state of affairs and the fanaticism of the Western elites in their attempt to save their hegemony.