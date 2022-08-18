Many people are still confused about the nature of the multipolar alliance led by Russia and China. Is it a controlled opposition giving the abused nations of the world false hope or is it a genuine resistance of nations and civilizational forces that don't wish to play along with a dystopic transhumanist agenda?

In this interview, award-winning journalist Vanessa Beeley and I discuss these two hypotheses and dive deeply into the practical projects and systems coming to life both in Africa and beyond through the concerted efforts of the Eurasian nations. We spend some time discussion the nature of empire, oligarchical axioms and natural law, so be prepared to wrestle with some philosophy if you choose to watch the following videos.

Click below to listen to the conversation on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube and Soundcloud

Or watch on Bitchute here

Youtube here

and liste on Soundcloud here:

Subscribe to Vanessa Beeley's Substack here:

https://substack.com/profile/11622297-vanessa-beeley

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress