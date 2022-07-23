Many people stuck within the mire of the collapsing trans-Atlantic system have been quick to label unipolar and multipolar systems as simply different flavors of the same evil serving only to chorale humanity towards a slaughterhouse of depopulation and global government.

It is after all, undeniable that national leaders of the multipolar alliance frequently use globalist buzz words like “sustainable”, “new world economic order”, and “international cooperation” within their discourse. There are also signs of WEF-connected fifth columns within nations like China, Russia, India and their allies, so can it be concluded that they are just controlled opposition, or is there a higher fight underway?

If one were to only look upon the two opposing systems from a “bottom up” vantage point and obsess on the use of words without a broader context, it is completely understandable that such cynical conclusions would be arrived at.

However, when a higher top down analysis is made, it becomes easily recognized that the operating principles upon which either are premised are entirely incompatible from the standpoint of Natural Law, and as such cannot be labelled false oppositions within a controlled Hegelian dialectic.

Where one system is premised upon the reduction of human action and thought under a monolithic trans-human, post-truth cultural matrix, the other, more healthy system is premised upon an increase of action, thought and quality of cooperation among participating member states. Where one system defines “sustainability” as a euphemism for the de-industrialization of humanity under the banner of “saving nature” (presuming the system in which we operate to be thus fundamentally closed), the other defines sustainability as “sustained development” which requires both ecosystems and human beings grow and flourish. Under such a healthier system, humanity is presumed to exist as an open system capable of constant self-perfectibility.

But this is all very easy to say without providing evidence into the two opposing visions of a “new world order” now shaping our future.

It is thus my honor to host my good friend and geopolitical analyst extraordinaire Joaquin Flores this Sunday July 24 at 2pm Eastern Time where we will tackle the topic of "Russia and the New World Order" where these important matters and much more will be discussed.

