Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership Update: PressTV f. Matt Ehret and Mike Billington
In this episode of Press TV’s Spotlight, I provided guest commentary alongside EIR’s Mike Billington about discuss the Russia-China-Iran partnership and the various pros and cons to the US-Iran deal and danger of US-Zionist sabotage of peace.
Or watch on Rumble here or Bitchute here
** A Special Announcement:
I will be speaking at three live events on May 1-4, May 10 and May 11 (in Plymouth Massachusetts and Calgary Alberta). Get tickets for live or streamed events using the links below:
May 1-4: Great America Re-Awakening Conference in Plymouth Mass
May 10: Cornerstone Conference hosted by Shaun Newman
May 11: A Rising Tide Foundation event ‘How to Think in Times of Crisis’