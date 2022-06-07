In this episode of The Convo Couch , I was invited to talk about the breakdown of the Trans-Atlantic system shaping the events in Ukraine, the anti-science of the Green New Deal, the fight for a new system and the historic roots of Ukrainian Nazism. We also took time to explore the self-contradictory haunted house that is the mind of Henry Kissinger and oligarchical thinking more broadly.

Click on the image below to watch the show on Bitchute

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

