Sydney Victoria LeBlanc
Fascinating piece of your work! I very much enjoyed the back stories and interpretation of the art...more specifically of Lafayette of course.. in a modern world of cgi anime and bananas stuck to walls, such a pleasant reminder that true creativity requires necessary time to redirect historical thoughts of an era into a captured time piece such as a painting of current events...in other words, people found these happenings to be already understood as historically significant and painted them, which we can only imagine, how exciting it must have been to be the artist holding the brush... not just to be the "model" , or political figure, or the moment.. how refreshing to read and SEE ! Such a great homage to both history and the arts...it touched on everything relevant even to this day...greatly appreciated..thank you !

Edward Flynn
Thanks so much for this fascinating post. I was struck by a lot of things, but I’ll just mention the one that was an iron frying pan. By introduction, I recall that the City of London and its fifth column financiers in the US poured money … LOTS of money … into the beleaguered Nazi party in 1932 when the Presidential election was won by Hindenburg. Was this financial boost the reason Hindenburg dumped von Schleicher and replaced him with Hitler? COL and Co. got their dream fascist State. What could go wrong? And when it blew up in their faces, who bailed them out? So, Hitler was handily “installed.”

Now I caught the comment “…which quickly became a Jacobin bloodbath and a color revolution run by British intelligence…”. There’s that pesky British Intelligence again. Was Napoleon B. installed as French head of State by City of London more or less anticipating the Hitler episode about 100 years later? A totalitarian leader who runs amok through the rest of Europe? My question is in the details of Napoleon’s rise to power and what COL had to do with it.

