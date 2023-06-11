In this episode of Press TV's Spotlight, I had the pleasure to join up with analyst Christopher Helali where we provided insight into the recent revelations of Crown Prince Bin Sultan's threats to the Biden administration, and the reasons for the Saudi Kingdom's shift towards nuclear power, high speed rail development and diplomatic bridge building across the Middle East, Africa and Eurasia.

Within this discussion we also discuss the controlled disintegration of the trans-Atlantic economy, de-dolarization and much more.

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:

