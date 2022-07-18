Recently, I chatted with the film maker, writer, lecturer and social commentator Sean Stone about The Clash of the Two Americas vol 1 (The Unfinished Symphony) and many other big ideas.

While we touched on some current and historical political lessons, the discussion focused on the scientific and metaphysical principles of human nature, religion, historical research and Natural Law.

Sean recently posted a small 5 min excerpt of this discussion on his YouTube channel where we discussed the revolutionary character of the message of Jesus and the totalitarian nature of virtue signalling.

The full interview can be accessed on Sean’s BeeYou Channel here (you may need to sign up to BeeYou in order to watch):

