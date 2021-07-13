Shakespeare and Statecraft as Expressed by Abraham Lincoln

In this July 4, 2021 Rising Tide Foundation lecture, renowned journalist Martin Sieff introduces a side to Lincoln's genius that too many historians mistakenly ignore for want of culture, geopolitical insight or both... That is to say, Lincoln's relationship to the poet/playwright William Shakespeare. Not only did Lincoln study Shakespeare's histories and tragedies with as equal vigor as he studied the Bible, but the lessons and insights gleaned from these works gave Lincoln the creative edge to navigate through storms that would have easily sunk lesser men in similar circumstances.

From this standpoint, Martin goes onto demonstrate a Lincoln profoundly different from the mindlessly glorified angel or the maligned tyrant which are two dipole opposites equally far removed from the true Lincoln as an exception albeit flawed man devoted to keeping both his nation and the principles of the Constitution alive in a time of existential crisis.

