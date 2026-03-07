Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Prairie Lioness's avatar
The Prairie Lioness
4h

Very important information here. Thanks for getting it out. I think people are starting to wake up but we don’t have the full picture which makes Alexander Pope’s quote pertinent today more than ever. “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

Reply
Share
Rodney's avatar
Rodney
7h

Regarding the knock on effects of the WTC demolition, I think the greater impact was on the reduction of American civil liberties and increased control of the zio/banksters over all levels of government(allegiance oaths to israel come to mind).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture