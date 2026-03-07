The world has been manipulated for millennia through the use of a simple recipe book of cattle management.

This recipe book involves the robust use of false flags such as Nero’s burning of Rome as pretext to persecute the Christians, Hitler’s burning of the Reichstag as as excuse to pass his dictatorial enabling acts, 9-11 as an excuse to unleash a new Crusade in the Middle East and WMD lies to justify the overthrow of Iraq, Syria, and now, Iran.

But why does this tactic appear to be so effective at getting weak minded, superstitious, fear-driven plebs to support policies that lead to their own destruction and the murder of millions? *(the answer is sort of located within that rhetorical question in case you missed it)

In this conversation with Shaun Newman, I addressed the many fallacies currently being pushed by left wing and right wing fans of war (including among the MAGA anti-war network), and the question of Iran’s role within the multi-polar alliance is addressed at some length.

Enjoy the show

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

