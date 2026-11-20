World leaders have descended on Shenzhen, China, for the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. With Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin all in the room—and unprecedented three-way talks on the table—the global balance of power is shifting in real time.



Last night, I joined up as a guest of The Winers (hosted by Ryan Milton, Morgan and Jeff Norman) to enjoy some wine while breaking down what is actually happening behind the scenes in Shenzhen. We discuss Xi’s push for “free and open trade” against U.S. tariffs, the battle over AI chips and tech supply chains, Jensen Huang’s resignation as head of NVIDIA, claims of China honeypot factories, Tavistock, and what a multipolar world looks like moving into 2027.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).