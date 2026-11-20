World leaders have descended on Shenzhen, China, for the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. With Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin all in the room—and unprecedented three-way talks on the table—the global balance of power is shifting in real time.
Last night, I joined up as a guest of The Winers (hosted by Ryan Milton, Morgan and Jeff Norman) to enjoy some wine while breaking down what is actually happening behind the scenes in Shenzhen. We discuss Xi’s push for “free and open trade” against U.S. tariffs, the battle over AI chips and tech supply chains, Jensen Huang’s resignation as head of NVIDIA, claims of China honeypot factories, Tavistock, and what a multipolar world looks like moving into 2027.
Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
From My perspective, only the illusion of the global balance of power shifting is what We see. What I posit is that what We actually see on the (literal) world stage is a performance, scripted, actors cast, and directed from the wings by the Ones truly in power. The hidden hand, the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money).
As Plato's allegory of the cave wall showing a play that the audience thinks is reality, so We too watch the cave wall (Our screens, in Their "news") and think it is showing what is really going on.
We are a participatory audience, and They use live props (bombs, jabs, etc.) in Their efforts to cast Their sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us.
Escape the Cave! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/escape-the-cave
Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them
The so-called Yalta 2.0 was pure theatre and a scam. We have Rootin Tootin Pootin stating that he is soft on Ukraine so as not to wreck nonexistent chances for negotiation. Tramp calling Rootin Tootin a friend while blowing up the Kerch Bridge. And Xi Whiz talking about how all three scammers are working for peace while the U.S. arms Taiwan. What liars.