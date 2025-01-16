Is the proposed growth of the USA into a broader supra nation encapsulating Canada, Greenland and Central America a good thing or a bad thing?

What are the historical dynamics of US efforts to take on Canada as a member of the union from 1776 until the 20th century?

Is the enlarged US territory proposed by Donald Trump a reflection of legitimate nation building traditions to liberate Canada from the grip of the British Empire OR is it simply a revival of the North American Union of 2006 or deeper North American Technate of 1933 (promoted by Elon Musk's grandfather Joshua Haldeman)?

In this episode of Legitimate Targets, host Jackson Hinkle and I discuss all this and more.

Or watch on Rumble here , Odyssee here or Soundcloud here

Follow Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle here: https://linktr.ee/legitimatetargets

Supplementary Reading:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media